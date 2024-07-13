Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 13 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 12:47
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Myanmar: People's Military Service Coordination Meeting

12 July 2024_ Myanmar Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Admiral Tin Aung San chaired the 5/2024 coordination meeting of the Central...

Myanmar: People's Military Service Coordination Meeting
13 luglio 2024 | 12.06
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

12 July 2024_ Myanmar Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Admiral Tin Aung San chaired the 5/2024 coordination meeting of the Central Committee for the Convocation of the People's Military Servants in Nay Pyi Taw. During the meeting, the fifth draft of the Regulations of the People's Military Service and the recommendations of the Ministry of Legal Affairs were discussed. The committee's Vice Chairman, General Maung Maung Aye, reviewed the strengths and weaknesses of the first three training cycles and planned the fourth cycle. The Admiral stressed the importance of summoning military servants correctly and systematically. gnlm.com.mm reports it. Disciplinary measures have also been established for those who do not comply with training obligations.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
reports it People's Military Service addestramento training
Vedi anche
News to go
Mangiare male aumenta i costi sanitari
News to go
Elezioni Usa, Biden: "Ho battuto Trump una volta, lo batterò di nuovo"
News to go
8 per mille, alla Chiesa Cattolica 990 milioni
News to go
Turismo internazionale in Italia, i dati
News to go
Rapporto Ecomafia, aumentano i reati ambientali
News to go
Stipendi italiani maglia nera: l'allarme dell'Ocse
News to go
Caldo e afa in tutta Italia: ecco quanto dura
News to go
Conti pubblici, Giorgetti: "Non serve manovra lacrime e sangue"
News to go
Vacanze estive 2024, cresce il budget medio degli italiani: +15%
News to go
Bonus colonnine, al via le prenotazioni: cosa c’è da sapere
News to go
Quarta ondata di caldo africano sull'Italia, le previsioni
News to go
Elezioni Francia, il day after: cosa succede ora?


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza