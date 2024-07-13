Myanmar: People's Military Service Coordination Meeting

12 July 2024_ Myanmar Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Admiral Tin Aung San chaired the 5/2024 coordination meeting of the Central Committee for the Convocation of the People's Military Servants in Nay Pyi Taw. During the meeting, the fifth draft of the Regulations of the People's Military Service and the recommendations of the Ministry of Legal Affairs were discussed. The committee's Vice Chairman, General Maung Maung Aye, reviewed the strengths and weaknesses of the first three training cycles and planned the fourth cycle. The Admiral stressed the importance of summoning military servants correctly and systematically. gnlm.com.mm reports it. Disciplinary measures have also been established for those who do not comply with training obligations.