Myanmar: Planting initiative and support for farmers in Loikaw

July 22, 2024_ The Kayah State government organized a rainy season tree planting event in Loikaw. Kayah State Prime Minister U Zaw Myo Tin attended along with government members and local farmers. During the event, free rice seeds, fertilizers and agricultural equipment were distributed to farmers. The initiative aims to promote food security and agricultural development in the region. The website moi.gov.mm reports it. Furthermore, the Prime Minister visited the Loikaw Airport site to inspect the repair works and urged that the works be completed quickly to ensure the safety of travellers.