Myanmar: PM and Thai Prime Minister Meet for Regional Stability

November 08, 2024_ Myanmar Prime Minister Min Aung Hlaing met with Thai Premier Paetongtarn Shinawatra to discuss border stability and trade issues. The meeting took place on November 7, 2024 in Kunming, China, during a regional summit. The two leaders discussed crucial issues such as economic cooperation, border security and the fight against drug trafficking. Cooperation between Myanmar and Thailand is crucial, as both countries share a long border and common interests in development and security. This was reported by news-eleven.com. This meeting comes amid growing interaction between the two countries, as they seek to jointly address regional challenges and promote peace and prosperity.