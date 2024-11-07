Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 07 Novembre 2024
Myanmar: PM Min Aung Hlaing meets with leaders of Cambodia and Laos

November 6, 2024_ Prime Minister Min Aung Hlaing met with the prime ministers of Cambodia and Laos ahead of the summits in Kunming, China. During the...

07 novembre 2024
Redazione Adnkronos
November 6, 2024_ Prime Minister Min Aung Hlaing met with the prime ministers of Cambodia and Laos ahead of the summits in Kunming, China. During the meetings, the leaders discussed strengthening friendly relations and cooperation between Myanmar, Cambodia and Laos, as well as domestic political issues and preparations for democratic elections. The importance of cooperation in various fields, including trade, investment and tourism, was highlighted. This was reported by gnlm.com.mm. The summits will be held under the Greater Mekong Region Economic Cooperation Program, which involves several Southeast Asian countries.

cooperation between Myanmar as well as Laos Cina
