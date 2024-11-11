Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 11 Novembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:57
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Myanmar: PM visits China to promote education, economic cooperation

November 11, 2024_ The Prime Minister of Myanmar led a high-level delegation to China from November 5 to 10, 2024, aiming to attend important...

Myanmar: PM visits China to promote education, economic cooperation
11 novembre 2024 | 13.09
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

November 11, 2024_ The Prime Minister of Myanmar led a high-level delegation to China from November 5 to 10, 2024, aiming to attend important meetings and promote education. During the trip, he visited universities and industrial institutions, highlighting the importance of education for the country's development. The Prime Minister also met with Chinese businessmen to discuss investment opportunities and economic cooperation. The source of this news is mdn.gov.mm. The trip was marked by a strong commitment to enhance bilateral relations and promote sustainable development in Myanmar.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
education Cina Birmania The trip was
Vedi anche
News to go
Lavoro, 5mila nuovi posti per sostenere la digitalizzazione nelle campagne
News to go
Dai tartufi alle castagne, tempo di sagre
News to go
Lunghe attese e pochi soldi, aumenta il numero di italiani che rinunciano a curarsi
News to go
Lavoro, con la laurea tassi di occupazione più alti
News to go
Depressione da social, i rischi per i più piccoli
News to go
Strage via D'Amelio e depistaggi, rinvio a giudizio per 4 poliziotti
Caccia al tifoso israeliano ad Amsterdam, le immagini del linciaggio - Video
News to go
Italia-Cina, Mattarella: "Rapporto intenso che continua a svilupparsi"
News to go
Sciopero trasporti oggi 8 novembre, sindacato: "Adesioni al 90%"
News to go
Nissan annuncia 9mila licenziamenti
News to go
Omicidio sindaco Angelo Vassallo, 4 arresti: c’è anche ufficiale carabinieri
News to go
Usa, Meloni sente Trump: "Congratulazioni per la vittoria"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza