November 11, 2024_ The Prime Minister of Myanmar led a high-level delegation to China from November 5 to 10, 2024, aiming to attend important meetings and promote education. During the trip, he visited universities and industrial institutions, highlighting the importance of education for the country's development. The Prime Minister also met with Chinese businessmen to discuss investment opportunities and economic cooperation. The source of this news is mdn.gov.mm. The trip was marked by a strong commitment to enhance bilateral relations and promote sustainable development in Myanmar.