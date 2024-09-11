Myanmar: Police Cooperation Agreement Signed With China

September 10, 2024_ Myanmar and China have signed an agreement to establish a police cooperation center. The agreement was signed during the 2024 Global Forum on Public Security Cooperation, held in Lianyungang, China, from September 8 to 10. The Myanmar delegation, led by the Vice Minister of the Interior, discussed security and justice issues with Chinese representatives. In addition, a 5 million yuan aid in equipment for the Myanmar police force was agreed. This was reported by news-eleven.com. This agreement is a significant step in the cooperation between the two countries in the field of security and justice.