Lunedì 02 Settembre 2024
Myanmar: Population and Household Census Announced for October 2024

01 September 2024_ Myanmar Prime Minister Senior General Min Aung Hlaing has announced a population and household census to be held from 1 to 15...

01 September 2024_ Myanmar Prime Minister Senior General Min Aung Hlaing has announced a population and household census to be held from 1 to 15 October 2024. This census, which takes place every ten years, is essential to collect demographic, economic and social data needed for the country's development. The government has stressed the importance of the participation of all citizens to ensure accurate and useful data for future planning. The source of this information is gnlm.com.mm. The census is seen as an opportunity to improve resource management and to support the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals in Myanmar.

