Myanmar: Population and Housing Census 2024 Programme Starts

August 19, 2024_ Myanmar has launched a training program for the population and housing census, which will run from October 1 to 15, 2024. The opening event was held at the Myeik Sports Ground, presided over by the Chairman of the Census Supervision Committee. The ceremony highlighted the important role of collaboration between various local authorities to ensure the success of the initiative. The program also includes training at the district and municipal levels to prepare participants for the census. This news was reported by mdn.gov.mm. This census is essential for collecting population and housing data, which is essential for the country's planning and development.