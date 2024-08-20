Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 20 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 12:48
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Myanmar: Population and Housing Census 2024 Programme Starts

August 19, 2024_ Myanmar has launched a training program for the population and housing census, which will run from October 1 to 15, 2024. The...

Myanmar: Population and Housing Census 2024 Programme Starts
20 agosto 2024 | 12.28
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 19, 2024_ Myanmar has launched a training program for the population and housing census, which will run from October 1 to 15, 2024. The opening event was held at the Myeik Sports Ground, presided over by the Chairman of the Census Supervision Committee. The ceremony highlighted the important role of collaboration between various local authorities to ensure the success of the initiative. The program also includes training at the district and municipal levels to prepare participants for the census. This news was reported by mdn.gov.mm. This census is essential for collecting population and housing data, which is essential for the country's planning and development.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
includes training at housing census housing software
Vedi anche
News to go
Biden passa il testimone a Harris: "Sarà grande presidente"
News to go
Affonda barca a vela, un morto e 6 dispersi
News to go
Vacanze, con 10 miliardi cibo è prima voce spesa turistica
News to go
Gaza e negoziati, proposta ponte per tregua: ottimismo dei mediatori
News to go
Maltempo Italia, rischio grandinate e nubifragi al nord
News to go
Vaiolo delle scimmie, ultime news
News to go
Arriva in Italia il nuovo digitale terrestre
News to go
Gaza, governo Italia presenta progetto umanitario per ricostruzione
News to go
Banche dati, i controlli delle forze dell'ordine sulle aziende
News to go
Allarme mari e laghi italiani inquinati
News to go
Gap digitale, meno di un italiano su due interagisce con gli enti pubblici via Internet
News to go
Troppo caldo anche sul Monte Bianco, vetta sopra lo zero termico per 33 ore consecutive


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza