Lunedì 30 Settembre 2024
Myanmar: Population and Housing Census Begins in Mawlamyine

Myanmar: Population and Housing Census Begins in Mawlamyine
30 settembre 2024 | 12.24
Redazione Adnkronos
September 29, 2024_ A population and housing census program has been launched in Mawlamyine, Myanmar, with a training event held at Mawlamyine University. The census, involving 1,202 censuses, will officially begin on October 1, 2024 and is scheduled to be completed by October 15, with the aim of achieving a collection rate of 73.63%. The government of the Mon region, of which Mawlamyine is the capital, is coordinating operations with security authorities to ensure a smooth and safe process. The news was reported by moi.gov.mm. This census is essential to collect demographic and housing data, which is essential for planning and development in the region.

