Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 26 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:01
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Myanmar: Population and Housing Census Begins in Paungde

September 25, 2024_ A training program for the population and housing census has been launched in Paungde, Bago Region, which will take place from...

Myanmar: Population and Housing Census Begins in Paungde
26 settembre 2024 | 12.34
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 25, 2024_ A training program for the population and housing census has been launched in Paungde, Bago Region, which will take place from October 1 to 15, 2024. The course, which began on September 17, involves 133 participants including educators, officials and volunteers, who will use tablets and provided teaching materials to collect data. The aim of the census is to ensure the accuracy of the information needed for planning the country's social and economic policies. The information collected will be used to improve essential services such as schools, hospitals and infrastructure. The news is reported by moi.gov.mm. This census is essential for the development and management of resources in Myanmar, a country that is trying to improve the living conditions of its citizens.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
housing Census Begins housing housing census has been launched in Paungde
Vedi anche
News to go
Israele, Meloni: "Affermiamo diritto di difendersi ma rispetti diritto internazionale"
News to go
Raid israeliani in Libano, ultime news
News to go
Parigi 2024, Mattarella: "Eccellente stato di salute dello sport italiano"
News to go
Rottamazione quater cartelle, oggi ultimo giorno per la quinta rata
News to go
Crollo palazzina a Saviano, sono 4 le vittime
News to go
Referendum su cittadinanza, raccolta firme fino al 30 settembre
News to go
Bonus Befana in anticipo
News to go
Alluvione Emilia-Romagna, oggi allerta arancione
News to go
Ucraina, von der Leyen: "Prestito Ue da 35 miliardi di euro"
News to go
Consumi deboli e Pil fermo in III trimestre, l'allarme di Confcommercio
News to go
Napoli, al via G7 cultura: debutto per il neo ministro Giuli
News to go
Maltempo Emilia-Romagna, piogge torrenziali ed esondazioni: la situazione


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza