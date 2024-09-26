Myanmar: Population and Housing Census Begins in Paungde

September 25, 2024_ A training program for the population and housing census has been launched in Paungde, Bago Region, which will take place from October 1 to 15, 2024. The course, which began on September 17, involves 133 participants including educators, officials and volunteers, who will use tablets and provided teaching materials to collect data. The aim of the census is to ensure the accuracy of the information needed for planning the country's social and economic policies. The information collected will be used to improve essential services such as schools, hospitals and infrastructure. The news is reported by moi.gov.mm. This census is essential for the development and management of resources in Myanmar, a country that is trying to improve the living conditions of its citizens.