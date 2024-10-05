Cerca nel sito
 
Myanmar: Population and Housing Census Begins

Myanmar: Population and Housing Census Begins
05 ottobre 2024 | 12.39
Redazione Adnkronos
October 4, 2024_ Myanmar’s population and housing census began on October 1 and will continue until October 15, 2024. Members of the State Administrative Council, including the Minister of Planning and Economic Development, visited several locations to monitor the data collection process. During the inspections, flood damage in agricultural areas was also examined, with a focus on providing assistance to affected farmers. This news is reported by moi.gov.mm. This census is crucial for the country’s socio-economic planning and development, providing essential data for public policies.

