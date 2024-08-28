Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 28 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 13:06
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Myanmar: Population and Housing Census Collection to Begin in 2024

August 27, 2024_ A meeting was held today in Magway, Myanmar to discuss the collection of the Population and Housing Census, which will be held from...

Myanmar: Population and Housing Census Collection to Begin in 2024
28 agosto 2024 | 12.30
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 27, 2024_ A meeting was held today in Magway, Myanmar to discuss the collection of the Population and Housing Census, which will be held from October 1 to 15, 2024. The census is expected to collect data on more than 56 million people and about 13 million households across the country. Local authorities stressed the importance of public participation to ensure the accuracy of the data collected. The meeting was attended by government officials and members of the Census Commission. The source of this news is mdn.gov.mm. The census is an important initiative for Myanmar's socio-economic planning and development.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Local authorities stressed a meeting Birmania convegno
Vedi anche
News to go
Frana nel casertano, continuano le ricerche di madre e figlio
News to go
Blue Economy, Italia sempre più leader globale con oltre 7.500 km di costa
News to go
Caldo, Roma e Latina oggi da bollino rosso
News to go
Ius scholae, Tajani: "Governo non corre rischi"
News to go
Naufragio Bayesian, comandante indagato
News to go
Carta dedicata a te, tutte le info
News to go
Sempre più difficile trovare un idraulico, un fabbro, un elettricista
News to go
La Grande Barriera Corallina rischia di scomparire
News to go
In Europa morti per caldo potrebbero triplicare entro 2100
News to go
Bonus studenti fuori sede, prevista un’agevolazione
News to go
Legge Bossi-Fini, Lollobrigida: "Va modificata"
Naufragio Palermo, il pm: "Solo dopo analisi relitto capiremo cosa è successo" - Video


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza