Myanmar: Population and Housing Census Collection to Begin in 2024

August 27, 2024_ A meeting was held today in Magway, Myanmar to discuss the collection of the Population and Housing Census, which will be held from October 1 to 15, 2024. The census is expected to collect data on more than 56 million people and about 13 million households across the country. Local authorities stressed the importance of public participation to ensure the accuracy of the data collected. The meeting was attended by government officials and members of the Census Commission. The source of this news is mdn.gov.mm. The census is an important initiative for Myanmar's socio-economic planning and development.