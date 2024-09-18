Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 18 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:19
Myanmar: Population and Housing Census to Begin in 2024

September 17, 2024_ The opening ceremony of the Population and Housing Census Training Course was held today in Sittwe, the capital of Rakhine State....

Myanmar: Population and Housing Census to Begin in 2024
18 settembre 2024 | 12.24
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 17, 2024_ The opening ceremony of the Population and Housing Census Training Course was held today in Sittwe, the capital of Rakhine State. The census will take place from October 1 to 15, 2024 and will be conducted with the assistance of the Central Census Commission, ensuring a coordinated and technologically advanced approach. The Rakhine State government has already started preparatory activities to ensure a successful census, involving the local community and training participants. The ceremony was attended by government officials and community members, as reported by mdn.gov.mm. This census is crucial to collect demographic and socio-economic data, which is essential for the country's development policies.

