Myanmar: Preparations to deal with floods in Ayeyarwady district

10 July 2024_ Authorities in Ayeyarwady district in Myanmar are preparing preventive measures to deal with possible flooding. Several government departments and voluntary organizations are working together to prepare relief materials and emergency plans. The district has a long history of annual flooding, with severe incidents recorded in 2015. Local authorities also have emergency vehicles and rescue teams ready to respond. This was reported by the news site news-eleven.com. Rescue exercises were recently conducted in the town of Pathein to improve operational readiness.