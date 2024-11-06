Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 06 Novembre 2024
Myanmar: Prime Minister and Secretary of Yunnan Party Committee for Border Region Stability Meet

06 novembre 2024 | 12.21
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

November 5, 2024_ Myanmar Prime Minister Min Aung Hlaing met with Yunnan Party Committee Secretary Wang Ning to discuss stability and cooperation in the border region. During the meeting, the importance of strengthening economic and diplomatic relations between Myanmar and China, especially with Yunnan Province, was highlighted. The two leaders agreed on the need to work together to ensure peace and prosperity in the region by facilitating trade and investment. The news was reported by news-eleven.com. This meeting marks a significant step towards greater cooperation between the two countries, which share a long history of bilateral relations.

