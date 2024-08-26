Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 26 Agosto 2024
Myanmar: Protests against military rule continue despite crackdown

August 25, 2024_ Demonstrations against the military regime in Myanmar continue, despite increasing repression by security forces. Citizens,...

26 agosto 2024 | 12.46
Redazione Adnkronos
August 25, 2024_ Demonstrations against the military regime in Myanmar continue, despite increasing repression by security forces. Citizens, including many young people, continue to take to the streets to demand freedom and democracy, facing significant risks. The authorities have intensified security measures, but voices of dissent remain unquenched, highlighting the determination of the population. The situation remains tense, with reports of violence and arrests by government forces. The source of this information is shannews.org. The demonstrations are a clear sign of the population's resistance against the regime, which seized power in a coup in February 2021.

