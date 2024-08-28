Myanmar: Protests against military rule in several cities

August 27, 2024_ In Myanmar, demonstrations against the military government took place in several cities, including Yangon and Mandalay. Protesters called for the restoration of democracy and the release of political prisoners, expressing their dissent through slogans and signs. Security forces responded with a heavy presence, fearing that the protests could escalate. The situation remains tense, with reports of clashes between protesters and police. The news was reported by shannews.org. The demonstrations are a sign of continued opposition to the military regime that seized power in 2021, after a coup that overthrew the democratically elected government.