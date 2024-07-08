Cerca nel sito
 
Myanmar: Protests in Namsang against mining

July 7, 2024_ Protests against mining have broken out in Namsang, in Myanmar's Shan State. Around 30 villages participated in the demonstrations,...

Myanmar: Protests in Namsang against mining
08 luglio 2024 | 12.12
Redazione Adnkronos
July 7, 2024_ Protests against mining have broken out in Namsang, in Myanmar's Shan State. Around 30 villages participated in the demonstrations, expressing concerns about the environmental and social impact of mining activities. Protesters have called for an immediate halt to mining operations, arguing that they threaten natural resources and the health of local communities. The protests were organized by local groups and saw significant participation from the population. shannews.org reports it. Local authorities have not yet released official statements regarding the protesters' demands.

in Evidenza