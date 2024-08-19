Myanmar: RCSS denounces human rights violations in Shan region

August 18, 2024_ The RCSS ethnic armed group has denounced serious human rights violations in the Shan region of Myanmar, highlighting the use of violence against civilians. According to the group's spokesperson, government forces have carried out indiscriminate attacks, causing suffering among the local population. The situation is further aggravated by the lack of humanitarian assistance and growing instability in the region. The news was reported by shannews.org, underlining the urgency of international intervention to protect the rights of civilians. The RCSS, or Shan State Army-South, is an armed group fighting for the autonomy of the Shan people, one of the many ethnic groups present in Myanmar, often subject to conflict and discrimination.