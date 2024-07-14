Myanmar: Reconstruction underway in Loikaw after rebel attacks

14 July 2024_ Myanmar authorities are working on the reconstruction of Loikaw, a city damaged by attacks by rebel groups KNPP, KNDF and PDF. These groups have targeted residential, religious, healthcare and school buildings since December 2021, causing casualties and destruction. The counter-terrorism operations made it possible to regain control of important areas and to start clearing mines. According to news-eleven.com, schools and universities are gradually reopening. Local authorities continue to work to ensure the security and stability of the region.