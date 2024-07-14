Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 14 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 13:03
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Myanmar: Reconstruction underway in Loikaw after rebel attacks

14 July 2024_ Myanmar authorities are working on the reconstruction of Loikaw, a city damaged by attacks by rebel groups KNPP, KNDF and PDF. These...

Myanmar: Reconstruction underway in Loikaw after rebel attacks
14 luglio 2024 | 12.22
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

14 July 2024_ Myanmar authorities are working on the reconstruction of Loikaw, a city damaged by attacks by rebel groups KNPP, KNDF and PDF. These groups have targeted residential, religious, healthcare and school buildings since December 2021, causing casualties and destruction. The counter-terrorism operations made it possible to regain control of important areas and to start clearing mines. According to news-eleven.com, schools and universities are gradually reopening. Local authorities continue to work to ensure the security and stability of the region.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
autorità garante authorities start clearing mines work to
Vedi anche
News to go
Mangiare male aumenta i costi sanitari
News to go
Elezioni Usa, Biden: "Ho battuto Trump una volta, lo batterò di nuovo"
News to go
8 per mille, alla Chiesa Cattolica 990 milioni
News to go
Turismo internazionale in Italia, i dati
News to go
Rapporto Ecomafia, aumentano i reati ambientali
News to go
Stipendi italiani maglia nera: l'allarme dell'Ocse
News to go
Caldo e afa in tutta Italia: ecco quanto dura
News to go
Conti pubblici, Giorgetti: "Non serve manovra lacrime e sangue"
News to go
Vacanze estive 2024, cresce il budget medio degli italiani: +15%
News to go
Bonus colonnine, al via le prenotazioni: cosa c’è da sapere
News to go
Quarta ondata di caldo africano sull'Italia, le previsioni
News to go
Elezioni Francia, il day after: cosa succede ora?


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza