Myanmar: Regional Development Meeting in Maingyan

November 2, 2024_ A meeting to coordinate regional development activities was held in Maingyan, eastern Shan State, attended by the head of the district management committee, U Soe Thet. During the meeting, initiatives to support the families of government employees, with the sale of food by the local armed forces, were discussed. In addition, meetings were held to coordinate the sending of students to the security forces training program and to ensure public safety in the district. After the meeting, the head of the committee participated in a football competition to celebrate the 36th anniversary of the general administration department. The news was reported by moi.gov.mm. These events aim to strengthen cooperation between local authorities and security forces to improve living conditions in the region.