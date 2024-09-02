Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 02 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:43
Myanmar: Regional Development Meeting with PM Min Aung Hlaing

02 September 2024_ Myanmar Prime Minister Min Aung Hlaing chaired a meeting with heads of regional governments and members of the Yangon government...

02 settembre 2024 | 12.26
Redazione Adnkronos
02 September 2024_ Myanmar Prime Minister Min Aung Hlaing chaired a meeting with heads of regional governments and members of the Yangon government to discuss regional development. During the meeting, various aspects of development were introduced, including agriculture, small and medium-sized enterprises, and infrastructure. Participants also discussed measures needed to address challenges related to flood damage and improve agricultural production. This news was reported by mdn.gov.mm. This meeting highlights the importance of cooperation between various levels of government to promote economic growth and people's well-being in Myanmar.

