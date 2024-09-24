Myanmar: Relief and reconstruction efforts after floods

September 23, 2024_ In Myanmar, relief and reconstruction operations are continuing actively in flood-affected areas, including several districts of the capital Naypyidaw. The military, together with various relief groups, are providing assistance in local communities, clearing debris and offering medical support. In addition, food and relief items have been distributed to affected citizens, aiming to alleviate the hardship caused by the recent disasters. Local authorities, including the National Defense Command, are actively involved in coordinating relief efforts, as reported by moi.gov.mm. Floods have affected several regions, including Shan State and Kayah District, highlighting the need for timely intervention to ensure the safety and well-being of vulnerable populations.