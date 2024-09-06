Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 06 Settembre 2024
Myanmar: Reopening and safety in Loikaw after armed conflicts

05 September 2024_ Myanmar National Administrative Council Chairman Min Aung Hlaing visited Loikaw and Shisai towns to oversee reconstruction and...

Myanmar: Reopening and safety in Loikaw after armed conflicts
06 settembre 2024 | 12.28
Redazione Adnkronos
05 September 2024_ Myanmar National Administrative Council Chairman Min Aung Hlaing visited Loikaw and Shisai towns to oversee reconstruction and security operations following recent clashes between PNLO, KNDF and PDF forces. During the visit, the government and military's commitment to restoring stability in the region was highlighted, encouraging local community participation. Min Aung Hlaing also distributed food and support materials to members of the military and civilians affected by the conflict. This was reported by news-eleven.com. Security operations are crucial to ensuring peace and stability in the Kayah region, which has seen an increase in violence due to tensions between government forces and local armed groups.

