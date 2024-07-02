Myanmar: Report of human rights violations against the Rohingya

2 July 2024_ The Burmese Rohingya Organization UK has reported serious human rights violations against the Rohingya community in Myanmar. The organization highlighted that violations continue despite promises of reform by the government. The charges include arbitrary detention, torture and other forms of ill-treatment. The situation has been described as critical, with an appeal to the international community for urgent intervention. shannews.org reports it. The complaint highlights the need for concrete actions to protect the rights of the Rohingya and ensure justice for the victims.