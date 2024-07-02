Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 02 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 12:43
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Myanmar: Report of human rights violations against the Rohingya

2 July 2024_ The Burmese Rohingya Organization UK has reported serious human rights violations against the Rohingya community in Myanmar. The...

Myanmar: Report of human rights violations against the Rohingya
02 luglio 2024 | 12.38
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

2 July 2024_ The Burmese Rohingya Organization UK has reported serious human rights violations against the Rohingya community in Myanmar. The organization highlighted that violations continue despite promises of reform by the government. The charges include arbitrary detention, torture and other forms of ill-treatment. The situation has been described as critical, with an appeal to the international community for urgent intervention. shannews.org reports it. The complaint highlights the need for concrete actions to protect the rights of the Rohingya and ensure justice for the victims.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
community in Myanmar collettività community reports it
Vedi anche
News to go
Saldi estivi 2024, quando iniziano: il calendario
News to go
La tassa sull'ambiente fa aumentare le tariffe degli aerei
News to go
Turismo internazionale, nel 2023 entrate a livelli pre Covid
News to go
Cibo taroccato, all'estero 1 turista italiano su 2 si imbatte in prodotti fake
News to go
Lotta al caporalato, concorsi per assumere 514 nuovi ispettori
News to go
Pirateria audiovisiva, nel 2023 almeno un atto da 39% italiani
News to go
It Wallet, parte a luglio il portafoglio digitale
News to go
Caro vacanze, partirà meno della metà degli italiani
News to go
Addio codice a barre, dal 2027 lascia il posto ai QR code
News to go
Ue, Meloni: "Su nomine mancanza rispetto verso cittadini europei"
Traffico di anabolizzanti, 7 arresti e perquisizioni
News to go
Nomine Ue, negoziatori: accordo per Costa, Kallas e von der Leyen


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza