Myanmar: Resumption of fighting in Shan State

June 30, 2024_ Fighting resumed on June 25, 2024 in northern Shan State, Myanmar, between the government army and northern allied forces, including the TNLA. The truce, signed on January 11, 2024 in Kunming, China, between the army and the northern allied forces, has been violated. The TNLA accused the army of breaking the ceasefire agreement, leading to renewed clashes. The cities of Kyaukme, Naungcho and Mogok were particularly hard hit, with numerous civilians killed and injured. News-eleven.com reports it. Local organizations are trying to provide humanitarian assistance, but the situation remains critical.