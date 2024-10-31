Myanmar: Rise in PTSD among children due to conflict

October 30, 2024_ A UNICEF report has revealed that 40 percent of children in Myanmar are experiencing symptoms of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) due to the ongoing conflict. The situation is particularly acute in areas affected by violence, where children are exposed to significant trauma. The report highlights the need for urgent interventions to support the mental health of young people, highlighting that the conflict has had a devastating impact on their lives. The source of this information is shannews.org. The UNICEF document highlights the importance of providing psychological support and recovery programmes for children, in order to help them overcome traumatic experiences and build a better future.