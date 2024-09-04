Myanmar: Rising political tensions and attempts at territorial expansion by ethnic armed groups

04 September 2024_ In Myanmar, some ethnic armed groups are trying to exploit the current political tensions to expand their territory. During a meeting in Taunggyi, the Chairman of the State Administrative Council, Min Aung Hlaing, stressed the need to address the violence and political injustice that has characterized the country. The violence, aggravated by the COVID-19 pandemic and protests, has forced many civilians to flee their homes. The situation was clarified by the Chairman of the Council, who highlighted the importance of maintaining stability and security throughout the country, as reported by news-eleven.com. Currently, the armed forces are monitoring the activities of armed groups to ensure the safety of citizens and restore peace in Myanmar.