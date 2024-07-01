Myanmar: Sanctions for speculation on rice prices

June 30, 2024_ Myanmar authorities have announced sanctions against seven rice entrepreneurs and four executives of large supermarket chains for excessively increasing rice prices. The investigation revealed that some traders were selling rice at profit margins of up to 70% above the prices set by the Myanmar Rice Association. Penalties include fines and additional taxes for those who exceeded 30% profit, while the most serious cases will be prosecuted under the Essential Goods and Services Act 2012. The news was reported by news-eleven.com. Authorities will continue to monitor the market to prevent further speculation that harms consumers and destabilizes the national economy.