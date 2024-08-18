Myanmar: School supplies for Insein drug factory workers' children

August 17, 2024_ A school supplies distribution event for the children of factory workers was held at the Insein Pharmaceutical Factory Museum this morning. Minister of Industry Dr. Charlie Than presided over the event, during which school supplies worth over 101 million kyats were distributed to 598 students. The Minister stressed the importance of producing quality medicines and urged workers to work hard to ensure the safety and efficacy of the products. This was reported by mdn.gov.mm. The event is part of a broader effort to support workers' families and promote quality in pharmaceutical manufacturing in Myanmar.