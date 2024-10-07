Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 07 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:36
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Myanmar: Secret meeting between Chinese officials and 'W' group to deal with MNDAA

October 6, 2024_ A secret meeting was held in China's Yunnan province between the Chinese Foreign Ministry's special representative for Asian...

Myanmar: Secret meeting between Chinese officials and 'W' group to deal with MNDAA
07 ottobre 2024 | 12.29
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 6, 2024_ A secret meeting was held in China's Yunnan province between the Chinese Foreign Ministry's special representative for Asian affairs, Tian Shiqing, and the leaders of the 'W' group, to discuss the management of the MNDAA (Arakan Army). The news emerged after Myanmar Now reported the event on October 5, sparking interest from local and international media. During the meeting, ways to limit support for the MNDAA, which recently took control of the city of Lashio, were discussed. The source of this information is news-eleven.com. The MNDAA is an ethnic armed group operating in northern Myanmar, while the 'W' group is a political and military party that seeks to unify ethnic forces in the region.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
secret meeting was held convegno meeting Yunnan
Vedi anche
News to go
7 ottobre, un anno fa l'attacco di Hamas a Israele
News to go
Energia, i dati della relazione annuale Mase
News to go
Servizio civile agricolo, cosa c'è da sapere
News to go
E' la Giornata mondiale degli Insegnanti
News to go
Terrorismo, 22enne egiziano arrestato per proselitismo sul web
News to go
Maltempo, allerta rossa in Emilia-Romagna
News to go
Trasporti, sabato 5 ottobre sciopero nazionale Orsa
News to go
Piantedosi: "Con conflitti cresce rischio atti terroristici, non farci trovare impreparati"
News to go
Lavoro, i dati Istat su occupazione e disoccupazione
News to go
Terrorismo, in Italia allerta di livello 2
News to go
Influenza, vaccinazioni al via in ordine sparso
News to go
Caffè, oggi la Giornata Internazionale: tradizione a rischio rincaro


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza