Myanmar: Secret meeting between Chinese officials and 'W' group to deal with MNDAA

October 6, 2024_ A secret meeting was held in China's Yunnan province between the Chinese Foreign Ministry's special representative for Asian affairs, Tian Shiqing, and the leaders of the 'W' group, to discuss the management of the MNDAA (Arakan Army). The news emerged after Myanmar Now reported the event on October 5, sparking interest from local and international media. During the meeting, ways to limit support for the MNDAA, which recently took control of the city of Lashio, were discussed. The source of this information is news-eleven.com. The MNDAA is an ethnic armed group operating in northern Myanmar, while the 'W' group is a political and military party that seeks to unify ethnic forces in the region.