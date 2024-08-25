Myanmar: Seminar for Sustainable Tourism in Cultural Destinations Post-Pandemic

August 24, 2024_ Union Minister of Hotels and Tourism Dr Thet Thet Khine attended the opening of the “Seminar on Making Tourism More Sustainable in Cultural Destinations in the Post-Pandemic Period” held at Golden Palace Hotel in Bagan. During the event, three projects approved by the Mekong-Lancang Special Fund for Cooperation were announced, aimed at promoting regional cooperation in the conservation of cultural and world heritage sites. Experts from cooperation member countries shared their insights on sustainable tourism development, addressing challenges and best practices. The source of this news is gnlm.com.mm. The seminar was attended by delegations from China, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Thailand, highlighting the importance of international cooperation in revitalizing the tourism sector.