Lunedì 28 Ottobre 2024
Myanmar: SNLD presents its political program for 2024

28 ottobre 2024 | 12.17
October 27, 2024_ The Shan Nationalities League for Democracy (SNLD) party has unveiled its political program for the 2024 elections, highlighting the importance of democracy and social justice in Myanmar. During a meeting in Shan State, the party stressed the need for an inclusive and representative government capable of addressing the country's current challenges. The SNLD also discussed issues related to human rights and peace, proposing solutions to improve the situation of ethnic minorities. The news was reported by shannews.org. The SNLD is a political party that represents the interests of the Shan people, one of the many ethnic groups in Myanmar, and has historically fought for greater autonomy and rights for ethnic minorities.

