Myanmar: Soaring prices of basic commodities amid economic crisis

01 September 2024_ In Myanmar, prices of basic goods such as rice and oil have increased dramatically due to the ongoing economic crisis. Over the past three years, household costs have tripled, making it difficult for many citizens to meet their daily needs. Residents' testimonies highlight how purchasing power has dropped dramatically, forcing families to cut back on spending and struggle to survive. According to a World Bank report, 32% of the population currently lives in poverty. The source of origin is news-eleven.com. The situation is exacerbated by high inflation and a rising unemployment rate, which particularly affects low-income families.