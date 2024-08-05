Myanmar: Solidarity for the armed and security forces in Magway

04 August 2024_ In Magway, the regional government organized a food drive to support members of the military and security forces working on the front lines. The event was attended by government officials, community members and benefactors, who contributed food and messages of encouragement. Among the products donated were ready-to-eat foods, snacks and drinks, a symbol of gratitude for the soldiers' sacrifice. The ceremony took place at a local school, with the presence of senior military officers and representatives of the regional government. The news was reported by mdn.gov.mm. This gesture of solidarity reflects the community's support for the armed forces, who are actively involved in the defense of the nation.