Myanmar: SSJAC reports attacks against ethnic communities in Shan State

06 August 2024_ The Shan State Joint Action Committee (SSJAC) has denounced attacks against ethnic communities in Shan State, Myanmar, highlighting an increase in violence in the region. According to the committee, 1027 attacks against local communities were recorded, with an increasing number of civilian casualties. The SSJAC urged authorities to take immediate measures to protect vulnerable populations and ensure safety. The news was reported by shannews.org. Shan State is a region of Myanmar inhabited by different ethnic groups, including the Shan, the Kachin and the Wa, who have historically experienced conflicts with the central government. The SSJAC is an organization representing the interests of ethnic communities in Shan State.