Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 06 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 13:08
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Myanmar: Support for citizens affected by natural disasters in Karen

06 August 2024_ The Minister of Social Cooperation, Rescue and Recovery, Dr. Soe Win, together with the Head of Government of Karen State, U Soe...

Myanmar: Support for citizens affected by natural disasters in Karen
06 agosto 2024 | 12.29
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

06 August 2024_ The Minister of Social Cooperation, Rescue and Recovery, Dr. Soe Win, together with the Head of Government of Karen State, U Soe Myint, visited citizens affected by natural disasters in the region. During the visit, they provided material aid and moral support, meeting temporarily displaced residents. Rice, oil and other basic necessities were distributed, along with cash donations to support families in need. The news was reported by mdn.gov.mm. Authorities also highlighted the importance of cleanliness and health during the emergency period, assisting over 6,000 people in several affected locations.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
The Minister of Social Cooperation meeting temporarily displaced residents assisting over Kayin State
Vedi anche
News to go
Toti, processo immediato al via il 5 novembre
News to go
Guerra in Medio Oriente, ultime news di oggi
News to go
Esodo estivo, bollino nero per il primo weekend di agosto
News to go
Covid Italia, impennata di contagi: in 7 giorni +26%
News to go
Strage di Bologna, 44 anni fa l’attentato. Mattarella: "Ferita insanabile"
Olimpiadi Parigi 2024, le news di oggi 2 agosto - Video
Parigi 2024, chef Oldani: "Cucinare per gli Azzurri una bella sfida"
News to go
Maxi operazione antimafia a Catania, 13 arresti
Stop al lavoro dalle 12.30 alle 16, chi riguarda e le regioni coinvolte
News to go
Autonomia, raggiunte 500mila firme per referendum
News to go
Toti torna libero, gip Genova revoca domiciliari
News to go
Caldo record e afa in tutta Italia, oggi 12 città da bollino rosso


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza