Myanmar: Support for citizens affected by natural disasters in Karen

06 August 2024_ The Minister of Social Cooperation, Rescue and Recovery, Dr. Soe Win, together with the Head of Government of Karen State, U Soe Myint, visited citizens affected by natural disasters in the region. During the visit, they provided material aid and moral support, meeting temporarily displaced residents. Rice, oil and other basic necessities were distributed, along with cash donations to support families in need. The news was reported by mdn.gov.mm. Authorities also highlighted the importance of cleanliness and health during the emergency period, assisting over 6,000 people in several affected locations.