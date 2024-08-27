August 26, 2024_ Italian passion fruits grown in Taunggyi, Shan State, are enjoying good commercial success, with orders coming from Yangon and Mandalay. These fruits, appreciated for their flavor and mainly used in fresh juice shops, are considered a local variety despite their Italian origins. A trader in Taunggyi said that the market will further improve with the end of the monsoon season, highlighting the importance of this product for health due to its high vitamin C content. The news is reported by gnlm.com.mm. Passion fruits are an example of how Italy can positively influence agriculture and food culture in Myanmar.