Myanmar: Teachers kidnapped by armed group in Tanintharyi

6 July 2024_ Five teachers from a primary school in Seit Chaung village, Thayetchaung district, were kidnapped by an armed group on 26 June. The group, known as Galon Min Guerrilla, confirmed the kidnapping and said the teachers had not yet been released until July 4. One of the kidnapped teachers is seven months pregnant. Due to this incident, the village's primary school has been closed and children are unable to attend classes. News-eleven.com reports it. The armed group said the teachers were kidnapped because they were not participating in the civil disobedience movement (CDM) and cooperating with the authorities.