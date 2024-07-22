Myanmar: Tensions between armed groups in Shan State

22 July 2024_ In Shan State, Myanmar, tensions have intensified between various local armed groups. The conflict mainly involves the Shan State Army (SSA), the Shan State National Army (SSNA) and the Shan State Union Army (SURA). These groups, active since 1996, have a long history of rivalries and armed clashes. Recently, there have been new episodes of violence that have aggravated the situation in the region. The website shannews.org reports it. Tensions continue to threaten the stability and security of the local population, already tested by years of conflict.