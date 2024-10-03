Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 03 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:28
Myanmar: Tensions rise in Myanmar after village fire

02 October 2024_ A fire has destroyed a village in Myanmar, exacerbating already critical ethnic and social tensions in the country. Local...

03 ottobre 2024 | 12.25
Redazione Adnkronos
02 October 2024_ A fire has destroyed a village in Myanmar, exacerbating already critical ethnic and social tensions in the country. Local authorities reported that the fire affected several homes, leaving many families homeless. Witnesses say the fire was caused by clashes between armed groups, increasing fear among the population. The situation remains unstable, with calls for humanitarian aid intensifying. The news was reported by shannews.org. Tensions in Myanmar are often linked to conflicts between different ethnic groups, particularly between armed groups and government forces.

