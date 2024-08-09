Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 09 Agosto 2024
Myanmar: Tensions rise with northern armed groups and Chinese intervention

08 August 2024_ The situation in Myanmar is worsening as armed groups in the north, including the MNDAA, are stepping up attacks on the towns of...

Myanmar: Tensions rise with northern armed groups and Chinese intervention
09 agosto 2024 | 12.28
Redazione Adnkronos
08 August 2024_ The situation in Myanmar is worsening as armed groups in the north, including the MNDAA, are stepping up attacks on the towns of Lashio, Kyaukme and Mongkoe, threatening the stability of the country. At the same time, China's special representative, Tin Shih-Ching, has arrived in Myanmar to discuss the crisis, as the Burmese government appears to be losing control of the situation. Tensions are further amplified by the preparation of a meeting in Kumin, hosted by China, to address the growing violence. The source of this information is news-eleven.com. The current situation could lead to a wider conflict, with repercussions not only for Myanmar, but also for neighboring countries such as India and Thailand.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
as India Birmania as situation in Myanmar
