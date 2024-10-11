Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 11 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:34
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Myanmar: Thailand proposes new peace plan at ASEAN summit

October 10, 2024_ Thailand unveiled a new plan to address the crisis in Myanmar at the ASEAN summit in Vientiane, Laos. Despite some progress in...

Myanmar: Thailand proposes new peace plan at ASEAN summit
11 ottobre 2024 | 12.14
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 10, 2024_ Thailand unveiled a new plan to address the crisis in Myanmar at the ASEAN summit in Vientiane, Laos. Despite some progress in peace efforts, the Thai government has stressed the need for a political approach to resolve rising tensions in the country. Thailand has invited ethnic armed groups and opposition forces to participate in negotiations as it prepares to host a ten-member ASEAN dialogue meeting in December, news-eleven.com reported. The situation in Myanmar is complex, with the military government that seized power in 2021 and has faced resistance from various groups, including ethnic groups and the People's Defense Forces.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ASEAN summit Association of South East Asian Nations ten member ASEAN Birmania
Vedi anche
News to go
Israele, Idf: "Abbattuto drone diretto ad Ashkelon"
News to go
Sciopero nazionale dei treni il 12 e 13 ottobre
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, ultime news sulla guerra
News to go
Orban vs Salis, scontro a Strasburgo
News to go
Maltempo Italia, attesi temporali e piogge intense sul Centro-Nord
News to go
Sanità, report Gimbe: nel 2023 crollata spesa per prevenzione
News to go
Bankitalia: con revisione Istat ribasso stima Pil 2024 a +0,8%
News to go
A ottobre aumenti in busta paga, ecco per chi
News to go
7 ottobre, un anno fa l'attacco di Hamas a Israele
News to go
Energia, i dati della relazione annuale Mase
News to go
Servizio civile agricolo, cosa c'è da sapere
News to go
E' la Giornata mondiale degli Insegnanti


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza