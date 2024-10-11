Myanmar: Thailand proposes new peace plan at ASEAN summit

October 10, 2024_ Thailand unveiled a new plan to address the crisis in Myanmar at the ASEAN summit in Vientiane, Laos. Despite some progress in peace efforts, the Thai government has stressed the need for a political approach to resolve rising tensions in the country. Thailand has invited ethnic armed groups and opposition forces to participate in negotiations as it prepares to host a ten-member ASEAN dialogue meeting in December, news-eleven.com reported. The situation in Myanmar is complex, with the military government that seized power in 2021 and has faced resistance from various groups, including ethnic groups and the People's Defense Forces.