04 Agosto 2024
Myanmar: The city of Lahe devastated by fighting between MNDAA and armed forces

04 August 2024_ The city of Lahe, Myanmar, has been severely affected by fighting between the MNDAA armed group and government forces, which began on...

Myanmar: The city of Lahe devastated by fighting between MNDAA and armed forces
04 August 2024_ The city of Lahe, Myanmar, has been severely affected by fighting between the MNDAA armed group and government forces, which began on 3 July 2024. The clashes have caused the destruction of homes and increased fear among residents, forced to flee for their own safety. The once crowded streets are now deserted, with closed shops and an atmosphere of desolation. According to news-eleven.com, the situation has become unsustainable, with a growing number of displaced people and significant damage to local infrastructure. The once vibrant city now lives in a climate of uncertainty and fear, with the local community trying to deal with the consequences of this prolonged conflict.

