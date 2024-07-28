Myanmar: The fourth meeting of BIMSTEC national security chiefs takes place in Naypyidaw

July 27, 2024_ On July 26, 2024, Naypyidaw hosted the fourth meeting of national security chiefs of BIMSTEC, a regional organization that includes countries in South and Southeast Asia. During the meeting, participants discussed security challenges in the Bay of Bengal and sought collaborative solutions. Participants included senior security officials from India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Thailand and Myanmar, with the presence of Myanmar's Minister of National Security, General Mya Aung. The news was reported by news-eleven.com. The meeting underlined the importance of regional cooperation to address security threats, including terrorism and drug trafficking.