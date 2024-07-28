Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 28 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 14:01
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Myanmar: The fourth meeting of BIMSTEC national security chiefs takes place in Naypyidaw

July 27, 2024_ On July 26, 2024, Naypyidaw hosted the fourth meeting of national security chiefs of BIMSTEC, a regional organization that includes...

Myanmar: The fourth meeting of BIMSTEC national security chiefs takes place in Naypyidaw
28 luglio 2024 | 12.58
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 27, 2024_ On July 26, 2024, Naypyidaw hosted the fourth meeting of national security chiefs of BIMSTEC, a regional organization that includes countries in South and Southeast Asia. During the meeting, participants discussed security challenges in the Bay of Bengal and sought collaborative solutions. Participants included senior security officials from India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Thailand and Myanmar, with the presence of Myanmar's Minister of National Security, General Mya Aung. The news was reported by news-eleven.com. The meeting underlined the importance of regional cooperation to address security threats, including terrorism and drug trafficking.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
security address security threats participants discussed security challenges Birmania
Vedi anche
News to go
Italia verso estati torride e lunghe 5-6 mesi
News to go
Spighe Verdi 2024, ci sono 6 nuovi ingressi
Ganna, la medaglia d'argento e i complimenti di Mattarella - Video
Olimpiadi
Parigi 2024, Federica Pellegrini: "Ritiro Sinner? Spero si riprenda presto" - Video
Parigi 2024, applausi per Mattarella all'arrivo a Casa Italia - Video
News to go
Olimpiadi Parigi 2024, oggi la cerimonia di apertura: città blindata
News to go
Allarme siccità al Centro-Sud: "Tra tre settimane niente acqua per i campi"
News to go
Parigi 2024, attesa per la cerimonia inaugurale: numeri e curiosità
News to go
Direttiva Ue sui rifiuti, Bruxelles mette in mora l'Italia
News to go
Tregua sta per finire, torna il gran caldo
News to go
Decreto salva casa è legge
News to go
Mattarella: "Eversivo ogni atto contro la libera informazione"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza