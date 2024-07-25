24 July 2024_ Naypyidaw Council President U Than Htun visited the water supply system in the Thitap area today to monitor water resources management operations. During the visit, he inspected the cleaning and maintenance activities of the canals to ensure optimal water flow and prevent pollution. Subsequently, he attended a meeting to coordinate activities related to the population and housing census, underlining the importance of public participation. The source of this information is mdn.gov.mm. The Naypyidaw government is committed to improving infrastructure and public services to ensure sustainable development and a better quality of life for citizens.