Myanmar: The interim President transfers responsibilities to the Chairman of the State Administrative Council

July 23, 2024_ On July 22, it was announced that the responsibilities of the Acting President relating to the affairs of the National Defense and Security Council have been assigned to the Chairman of the State Administrative Council. Acting President U Myint Swe is on medical leave and receiving medical treatment. To ensure continuity of the Council's business, the Office of the Acting President sent a letter to the Office of the State Board of Directors to transfer responsibilities. The transfer took place via a signing ceremony at 11:30 am on July 22, 2024. This was reported by elevenmyanmar.com. U Myint Swe has been suffering from psychomotor retardation and malnutrition since 2023 and is receiving specialized medical treatment.