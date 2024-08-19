Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 19 Agosto 2024
Myanmar: The plight of refugees in Lashio after the conflicts

August 18, 2024_ The city of Lashio, Myanmar, has seen a surge in refugees due to recent armed conflict. Many residents, forced to flee, want to...

19 agosto 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
August 18, 2024_ The city of Lashio, Myanmar, has seen a surge in refugees due to recent armed conflict. Many residents, forced to flee, want to return to their homes, but the security situation remains uncertain. Some refugees have been able to return, while others cannot due to the destruction of their homes and the presence of thieves. The situation is complicated by the lack of security and the need to make difficult decisions about the future, as reported by news-eleven.com. Lashio is a city in Shan State, known for its ethnic diversity and as a major trading center, but is currently marked by instability and violence.

