Venerdì 30 Agosto 2024
August 30, 2024_ The third meeting of the 9th National Games Organizing Committee, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Soe Win, was held in Naypyidaw...

Myanmar: Third meeting of National Games organizing committee held
August 30, 2024_ The third meeting of the 9th National Games Organizing Committee, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Soe Win, was held in Naypyidaw today. The meeting was attended by committee members, Union ministers and officials from various sectors, discussing the importance of sports as a symbol of civil society and a promoter of collective health. Soe Win emphasized that the National Games can bring out talented athletes who can represent Myanmar internationally. This was reported by mdn.gov.mm. The National Games is a major sporting event in Myanmar, which aims to promote sports and discover new talents in the country.

