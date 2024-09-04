Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 04 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:30
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Myanmar: Training course for population and housing census launched

September 03, 2024_ The inauguration of the district-level training course for population and housing census was held in Nyanglaypin District,...

Myanmar: Training course for population and housing census launched
04 settembre 2024 | 12.28
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 03, 2024_ The inauguration of the district-level training course for population and housing census was held in Nyanglaypin District, Myanmar. During the event, the chairman of the census committee stressed the importance of collecting demographic and socio-economic data for the country's development and ensuring democratic elections. The 2024 census will be conducted without international assistance, using only domestic resources. The training course will take place from September 3 to 14 and will involve local officials and trainers, as reported by moi.gov.mm. This census is crucial for planning and implementing development policies in Myanmar, a country that is trying to establish a sustainable democracy.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
housing census was held course addestramento training
Vedi anche
News to go
Meloni: "Pensioni minime sono una nostra priorità"
News to go
Papa Francesco affronta il viaggio più lungo: 4 Stati in due continenti
News to go
Scuola, allarme sindacati: "Autorizzato solo il 70% dei posti vacanti"
News to go
Lavoro, Istat: tasso disoccupazione scende al 6,5%
News to go
Vacanze, ultimo weekend di controesodo
News to go
Frana nel casertano, continuano le ricerche di madre e figlio
News to go
Blue Economy, Italia sempre più leader globale con oltre 7.500 km di costa
News to go
Caldo, Roma e Latina oggi da bollino rosso
News to go
Ius scholae, Tajani: "Governo non corre rischi"
News to go
Naufragio Bayesian, comandante indagato
News to go
Carta dedicata a te, tutte le info
News to go
Sempre più difficile trovare un idraulico, un fabbro, un elettricista


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza