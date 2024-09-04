Myanmar: Training course for population and housing census launched

September 03, 2024_ The inauguration of the district-level training course for population and housing census was held in Nyanglaypin District, Myanmar. During the event, the chairman of the census committee stressed the importance of collecting demographic and socio-economic data for the country's development and ensuring democratic elections. The 2024 census will be conducted without international assistance, using only domestic resources. The training course will take place from September 3 to 14 and will involve local officials and trainers, as reported by moi.gov.mm. This census is crucial for planning and implementing development policies in Myanmar, a country that is trying to establish a sustainable democracy.